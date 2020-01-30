KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
Police received the call about the shooting just after 4 p.m.
According to police, the shooting happened at a home at 118th and N. Campbell.
The victim was then driven to a secondary scene where he was located by first responders. That scene appears to have been on the ramp to westbound 152 Highway from southbound 169 Highway.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
