KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police dispatchers received the call about the shooting at 9:20 p.m.
It happened in the area of W. Armour Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard.
The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.