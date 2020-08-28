KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say a man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at St. John and Brighton avenues.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., police say.
The victim was found outside.
There is no immediate information about a potential suspect. No arrest has been made yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.