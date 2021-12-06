KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jackson around 12:15 p.m. Monday in regards to a person who was found on the ground and unresponsive. Upon arriving, officials found the man to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
EMS responded to the scene where they pronounced the victim deceased.
Preliminary information is that there may have been an argument or altercation leading up to this.
Police are still collecting information on this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. You may also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.