KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has died in an apparent homicide late Monday night in KCMO.
Police were called around 8:00 p.m. to Independence and Garfield where they found a car flipped on its side. The car had bullet holes in it.
They then located an adult female victim inside the car with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
According to early reports, police say there was a shooting that took place just west of the crash scene near a BP gas station.
At this time, no other victims or suspects have been identified.
Both the crime scene and accident units are working the incident.
KCPD says Independence Avenue near Maple and Garfield will be closed for a while.
Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
