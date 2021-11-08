KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after investigating a missing persons report.
Around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, police went to the 1800 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. regarding an ongoing missing persons investigation. Police went to an apartment there to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing.
Police then located a deceased adult male inside the apartment. The scene was deemed as suspicious, and the homicide unit was notified.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Crime scene investigators are now processing the scene.
Police are asking for the public's help in collecting information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly as 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.