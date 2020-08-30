KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday evening.
The fatal shooting happened before 6 p.m. in the 4900 block of The Paseo.
Southbound Paseo is blocked at Volker.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
This is Kansas City's 131st homicide of the year.
As of Aug. 28, 2019, there had been 101. In all of 2019, there were 150 homicides.
You can view more of the KCPD's numbers, last updated Friday, by clicking here.
