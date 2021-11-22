KCMO homicide
KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after performing a welfare check Monday morning.

Police went to the 1800 block of NE 49th Street around 11:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check on someone who had not been showing up for work. Upon entering the residence, officers found the victim unresponsive. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. 

The victim has only been described as an adult male. Police did not say how he died. 

The investigation is now being treated as a homicide and police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. 

