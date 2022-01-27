KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday night.
According to the police, officers went to the BP gas station in the area of E. 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.
Officers began lifesaving measures and EMS responded, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
