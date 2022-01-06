KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the 5700 block of Agnes around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive inside a vehicle and appeared to have been shot.
EMS responded and declared him to be deceased.
There is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043. They can also 816-474-TIPS anonymously.
