KCPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Indiana

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
According to the authorities, it happened in the 2800 block of Indiana.
No other information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are headed to the scene to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.