KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an early morning homicide at a townhome on Wornall Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers responded at 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a townhome complex on Wornall Road near West 132nd Street in reference to a call of shots fired inside a home. Police believed there could be an armed person inside the home, so they started to set up for a standoff.
When police became aware that there was someone inside who had been shot, they entered into the townhome and found an a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews tried to help him, but he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives are speaking to eyewitnesses, and crime scene personnel are processing the scene.
Police released no information on any suspects and are asking anyone who knows anything on the incident to contact them at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 616-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
