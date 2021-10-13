37 and Wayne
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.

According to information provided by the KCPD, they were dispatched to the 1600 block of E 37th St. near Wayne Avenue on a sounds of shots call.

When they arrived, officials found a male who had been shot. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased. 

The KCPD does not have more information to offer at this time.

They ask that anyone with information on this investigation call the homicide unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

