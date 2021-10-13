KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.
According to information provided by the KCPD, they were dispatched to the 1600 block of E 37th St. near Wayne Avenue on a sounds of shots call.
When they arrived, officials found a male who had been shot. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
The KCPD does not have more information to offer at this time.
They ask that anyone with information on this investigation call the homicide unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.