KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday night.
According to the police, officers went to the area of 27th and Benton around 9 p.m. on a reported cutting.
When they arrived they found the victim in front of a business that was closed.
Officers rendered first aid and CPR. Then, EMS took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The person who called 911 was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and the crime scene is being processed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.