KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning.
According to the police, it happened in the area of 19th and Kensington just before 3 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man just east of the intersection suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
EMS then responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.
Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.