KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teen was dropped off at a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.
According to the police, officers went to the hospital at W. 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard just before 1 p.m. after receiving a call about an injured person who had been brought there in a private vehicle.
Based on information from the driver, it was initially thought that the person had been shot. However, medical professionals were unable to conclude what caused his injuries while they were treating him.
The victim was ultimately declared deceased a short time later. All that's known about the victim is that he was a teen under the age of 18.
Detectives are working to get a better idea of where he was injured and what happened prior to him being injured.
They will also be working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
If anyone has information that they think could help the police in their investigation, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.