KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.
Authorities were asked to perform a welfare check just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of E 47th Terrace.
Upon arrival, police entered the apartment and found the victim unresponsive. According to police, the party who asked for the welfare check said the victim hadn't been at work.
The victim, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. The specific injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.
If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.
