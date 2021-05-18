KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, a body that was found Monday has been identified as that of a South KC man who was reported missing last week.
The KCPD says that the body found near E. 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue yesterday was identified this afternoon as that of Gilberto Gutierrez.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to Gutierrez's death. No further information is available at this time.
On May 11, the KCPD had asked for the public's help in locating 52-year-old Gutierrez.
He had last been seen that afternoon at his farm near Bannister Road and View High Drive in South KC.
At the time, they said the "circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious."
Then, on the morning of March 17, officers went to the area of 56th Terrace and Elmwood after someone called and said they had located someone's body.
When officers arrived, they found a man's body just outside of a house there.
At that time, police said the circumstances of the man's death were suspicious but did not appear to be natural. Out of caution, the Homicide Unit was handling the case.
Today, we now know the body found was Gutierrez's and the case is officially being considered a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the KCPD in their investigation is urged to call their Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
