KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after finding a body on a vacant lot Monday morning.
Police received a call around 10 a.m. Monday about a body on a lot in the 8100 block of Independence Avenue.
At the scene, police say they found a deceased male and called the Homicide unit to investigate. Police say the investigation is in the early stages, but based on the circumstances, the incident is suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Crews are canvassing the area for any witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
