KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KC police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found dead inside an apartment.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to an apartment in the 10700 block of E. 98th Terrace at 10 a.m. after they were asked to conduct a welfare check. The caller was concerned because a resident had not been heard from.
When officers arrived, they tried to make contact and then entered the apartment. A dead female was found inside.
Once the investigation was underway, detectives determined that her death did not appear to be natural. The Homicide Unit is now investigating. Crime scene investigators responded to process the scene and the Medical Examiner's office has responded, as well.
A final determination of the cause of death has not yet been made.
At this time, there is no additional information about the identity of the victim or potential suspects.
Anyone with information that could assist the detectives in their investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
