KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday evening, which left a woman dead.
Police were called to the 9400 block of Newton Ave. around 6:25 p.m.
For context, that is northwest of where Blue Ridge Boulevard and Bannister Road intersect.
When officers arrived, they were led to an apartment building. There, they found a woman inside an apartment who was unresponsive.
EMS responded and she was declared dead at the scene. Her injuries are currently unknown. However, crime scene investigators, detectives, and medical examiners will be working to determine the cause of her death.
A man was taken into custody at the scene, according to police. He is considered a person of interest. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
If you heard or saw anything and have not yet talked to detectives, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.