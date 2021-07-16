KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just before 2 p.m. Friday, a Kansas City police officer was on patrol near Blue River and Bannister road when they found a man laying unresponsive in the road.
When EMS crews responded, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
According to a release from KCPD, the investigation at the scene revealed suspicious circumstances and they are now treating this case as a homicide.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you were in the area and have any information, you are asked to call detectives in the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
