KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in KC on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened in the 4900 block of Walrond Ave. at 12:21 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway.
Police said he was 41 years old and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is the city's first homicide of 2020.
The investigating is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
