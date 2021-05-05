KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., there was a shooting outside a business in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway.
One person has died.
Due to the police presence it the area, it appears this happened outside a Domino's Pizza there.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is currently available.
