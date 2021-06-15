KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of E. 36th Street and Olive Street just before 2:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a residence who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
EMS came to the scene and declared the man deceased.
No arrests have been made yet.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is the 69th homicide so far in KCMO this year. At this point last year, there were 83.
