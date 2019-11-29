KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Friday night.
According to police, the call came in at 7:44 p.m. and the incident happened in the 4300 block of Independence Avenue.
A male victim was found at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he died.
No other information is available at this time. The police will update the public with more information at a later time.
