Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard is closed between Benton Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue as the police investigate a fatal crash.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the KCPD, it happened around 4 p.m. on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard just west of Benton Boulevard. 

Their investigation determined that a silver Honda was going west when it crossed the center line and crashed into a blue Honda that was going east. 

The driver, who was the only person in the silver Honda, died at the scene. At this point, he has only been identified as a 49-year-old man. 

The two people in the blue Honda, a 48-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation. 

No further information is available at this time.

