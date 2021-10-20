KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the KCPD, it happened around 4 p.m. on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard just west of Benton Boulevard.
Their investigation determined that a silver Honda was going west when it crossed the center line and crashed into a blue Honda that was going east.
The driver, who was the only person in the silver Honda, died at the scene. At this point, he has only been identified as a 49-year-old man.
The two people in the blue Honda, a 48-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
