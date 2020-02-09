KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday evening.
According to police, officers went to the area on Cypress Avenue and St. John Avenue just before 5:15 p.m.
The police said two people were shot in front of a business in that area.
Both victims, one of them male, were taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.
Detectives and officers are working to generate a suspect description and work out what led up to the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
