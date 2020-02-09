double shooting
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday evening. 

According to police, officers went to the area on Cypress Avenue and St. John Avenue just before 5:15 p.m.

The police said two people were shot in front of a business in that area. 

Both victims, one of them male, were taken to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time. 

Detectives and officers are working to generate a suspect description and work out what led up to the shooting. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.