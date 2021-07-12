KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Monday night.
According to police dispatch, the shooting happened in the area of E. 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.
Police received the call about the shooting around 8 p.m.
At least two people sustained serious injuries in this shooting; one person’s condition was upgraded to critical soon after.
Stay with KCTV5 News. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.