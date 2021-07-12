KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened outside a local community center on Monday night.
The shooting happened in the area of E. 63rd Street and Jackson Avenue.
According Donna Drake with the KCPD, off-duty officers were working in the Southeast Community Center when they heard gunshots around 8 p.m.
When they went outside, they saw a shooting in the parking lot and called for assistance.
Responding officers found two victims, both adult males, in the parking lot. One is listed in critical condition. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were also able to detain a third person, also an adult male.
The police say that no one else at the community center was outside or injured when the shooting occurred.
As of 10 p.m., the KCPD said they are still very early in their investigation. The crime scene was still active and very large as crime scene personnel processed the scene and looked to talk to possible witnesses.
The police noted that they don't yet know if those injured were shooting at each other.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
