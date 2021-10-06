KCPD investigating double shooting near 85th & Euclid

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two more individuals were shot in Kansas City on Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of E. 85th St. around 7:50 p.m.
The victims are currently in serious but stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Stay with KCTV5 News for further details.
