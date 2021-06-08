KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of E. 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue around 2 p.m.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle (meaning, not an ambulance).
Information about the other victim is unknown at this time.
No further information is currently available. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.