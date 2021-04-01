KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Thursday afternoon.
Officers went to the area of E. 67th Street and Walrond Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two people outside who had died.
Further details about the victims are unknown at this time.
There is also no suspect information at this time.
