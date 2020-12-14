KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 6800 block of E. 98th Terrace.
Police say an individual was killed in a shooting about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Someone shared a Ring doorbell video that actually caught the moment the shooting started. In the video you can see a Jeep crashing shortly after the shots started, and we now know the man inside of it was killed.
KCTV5 News is still working to find out details about who that person was and what may have sparked this terrifying act of violence.
Unfortunately, the shooting is just the latest in what's proven to be an extremely deadly year in Kansas City. At the same time last year, Kansas City had seen 141 homicides. This shooting marked homicide 171.
"171 is an absurd number, It's way more than we've ever even considered" Sgt. Jake Becchina said.
Rosilyn Temple, who leads the anti-crime group KC Mothers in Charge, also responded to the scene saying the killing has to stop.
"If you saw something, heard something, know something, please, please take a stand. Show a voice! Do something that you have never did. Get some courage and help a family, help a mother, help a community," she said. "Tell what you know, because you're not exempt from it. You keep on living in this community it will happen to you."
There is a $25,000 reward for information. Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
