KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on Thursday night.
According to police, it happened in the 10400 block of E. 42nd St. at Stonegate Meadows Apartments just after 8 p.m.
Witnesses said they heard gunshots and then saw a man running from a back parking lot into the apartment building.
They said the man appeared to have been shot, so witnesses said they tried to render aid while waiting for officers to arrive.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the floor in one of the apartment building's hallways who had apparently been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives are working to gather more information on what led up to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit Directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.
This is the city's 150th homicide.
At this time last year, there were 120. There were 151 homicides in all of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.