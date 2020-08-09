KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating the city's 121st homicide of the year.
According to police, it happened in the 8100 block of Ward Parkway Plaza.
The scene is located inside a residence there.
Police said the victim is the 50-year-old homeowner.
One person has been taken into custody. She is 20-years-old and related to the victim in some way, but police have not said how.
