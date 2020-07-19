KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city's 105th homicide.
Just before 3 p.m., officers were called to a gas station at 85th and Woodland because of a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim outside the gas station next to a vehicle. He was unresponsive and it appeared he had been shot.
When EMS arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene.
The person who had called the police said that the victim had gotten into an altercation with another person, which led to shots being fired.
Additional officers stopped a vehicle down the street to the east that witnesses said left the scene of the crime before police arrived. The officers have taken the people inside that vehicle into custody for further investigation.
Investigators and detectives are processing the scene, talking to witnesses, and trying to determine how the people in the car were involved.
If anyone was in the area and saw anything or has information that can help solve the case, they are asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is the city's 105th homicide of the year.
The 104th happened early this morning at 40th and Jackson. You can learn more about that homicide here.
The 103rd was just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Independence and Cleveland avenues.
There was also a nonfatal shooting in the 5100 block of Garfield this morning in KCMO. That left one person critically injured.
Meanwhile, in KCK, there was a homicide around 10 a.m. today in the 7200 block of Lathrop Avenue.
