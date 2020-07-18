KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city's 103rd homicide of the year.
At 5:45 p.m., someone called police and said there had been a shooting in the 3500 block of Independence Ave. near Cleveland Avenue. The caller said they'd heard gunshots and saw a victim in front of an apartment in the area.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on the front porch of the apartment and rendered aid while waiting for EMS to arrive. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time, police say.
"Independence Avenue is well traveled by vehicles and pedestrians and detectives are hopeful that someone saw something," said Officer Jacob Becchina. "If anyone did or knows anything, they are asked to contact detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case."
