KCPD investigating after woman is shot in car
(Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to the KCPD, it happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Preliminary information indicates she was shot by a suspect who was outside the vehicle.

Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

There is a standoff occurring at 45th and Tracy, as well, which is just a couple blocks away.

However, it is currently unknown if that standoff is related to the shooting.

