KCPD investigating after woman is shot in car

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
According to the KCPD, it happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Boulevard and Troost Avenue.
Preliminary information indicates she was shot by a suspect who was outside the vehicle.
Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
There is a standoff occurring at 45th and Tracy, as well, which is just a couple blocks away.
However, it is currently unknown if that standoff is related to the shooting.
