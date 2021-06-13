KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another homicide.
Police say it happened around 10 a.m. the 4300 block of E. Linwood Blvd.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting and arrived to find a woman dead inside a residence there.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working the scene, according to police.
No suspect information is currently available.
Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
