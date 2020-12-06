KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday evening.
According to the police, it happened in the 11300 block of Ditman. This is in the Hickman Mills area.
According to police, officers were sent to the area just before 6 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot inside a residence. EMS declared her dead at the scene.
One person of interested has been detained in connection with this case and police currently are not looking for any additional suspects.
Detectives are speaking with any potential witnesses.
This is at least the 169th homicide KCMO has had in 2020.
KCTV5 News asked police whether they fear detectives will face a backlog in clearing the cases.
Officer Donna Drake said, "They're very dedicated and highly trained. No matter what the number, they're going to work with the same tenacity they did at the beginning of the year."
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.