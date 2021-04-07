KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a trash truck worker was shot today.
According to the KCPD, the shooting happened in the area of 43rd and Montgall just after noon.
The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The police said the victim was working on a trash truck crew. While police are interviewing the victim, they don't believe the shooting is associated with his work as a city employee.
The police also said they are still investigating, but are not actively looking for a person of interest.
No further information is available at this time.
