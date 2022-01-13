KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday.
The KCPD says that citizen contacted them from E. 27th Street and Walrond Avenue at 2:05 p.m., saying that a shooting victim had called him after being shot at E. 31st Street and Lister Avenue.
The citizen was driving the shooting victim to the hospital.
The victim had several gunshot wounds. He was last listed as being in critical condition.
Ultimately, officers did locate a scene at E. 31st Street and Lister Avenue. However, no additional details are currently available.
If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation, call 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.