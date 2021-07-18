KCPD investigating after officers fire shots at suspect

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after their officers fired shots at a suspect Sunday.
According to the KCPD, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight in the area of Independence Avenue and Ewing Avenue.
At that time, the suspect vehicle went toward the officers. Fearing for their lives, the officers discharged their firearms.
The suspect continued to drive away and officers in the area pursued it. Ultimately, the suspect stopped just east of 12th and Winchester.
That suspect, a man, ran away from the vehicle and officers ran after him. After a brief foot chase, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was not struck by gunfire in this incident. EMS responded to the scene, medically cleared him, and released him back into police custody.
The KCPD says their detectives will be handling this investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
