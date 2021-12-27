KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday evening, which left a man dead.
The KCPD says that officers went to the 6000 block of Agnes Ave. just after 6:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the front porch of a house there who had been shot.
EMS declared that man deceased at the scene.
One subject of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
