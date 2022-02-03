KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCPD is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 17th and Crystal just before 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
The caller had seen a vehicle in a parking lot just off the road and thought it might be stuck due to the winter weather. They stopped to help but quickly realized that the person inside was unresponsive. They then called 911.
When officers arrived, they were pointed to the vehicle and found a man inside who was indeed unresponsive. He appeared to have been shot.
Officers called EMS to the scene; they declared the man to be deceased.
Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses. Crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence, hoping to give detectives an idea of what led up to the shooting.
If anyone saw or heard anything that can assist the police in their investigation they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.