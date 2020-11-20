KCPD investigating after man is found fatally shot in house

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Indiana Ave. just after 11 a.m.
Few details are available, but police said they received a 911 call and that they found a man dead inside a house when they arrived at the scene.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest.
