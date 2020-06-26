KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment.
According to police, a maintenance person entered a residence in the 2600 block of Benton Blvd. and found the man's body.
After being called, EMS arrived around 7:30 p.m. and declared him to be deceased. A homicide unit then processed the scene.
What caused his death is unknown, but it is suspicious enough that police are investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
Update: Just before 10 p.m., the KCPD said they are officially calling this a homicide.
