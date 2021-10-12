KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.
According to the police, it happened in the area of Independence and The Paseo just before 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.
The police said the fatal shooting occurred in a homeless camp behind a business in the area.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will be sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.