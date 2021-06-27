KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle early Sunday and ultimately died.
According to the police, officers went to the are of Independence Avenue and Lawn Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after someone called 911 saying there was a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle there who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and declared deceased.
The police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot inside his vehicle by someone outside the vehicle.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Detectives are interviewing people who were at the scene when officers arrived and crime scene personnel will be processing the scene for evidence.
Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is the 73rd homicide to occur in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year.
